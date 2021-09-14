“I belong to this club” – Ronaldo

Share this article

















Cristiano Ronaldo’s much anticipated return to Manchester United saw him score two crucial goals at Old Trafford to contribute to the Red Devils’ 4-1 win against Newcastle United on Saturday, September 11 2021.

In the post-match interview following United’s victory over the Tyneside club, Ronaldo was grateful for the support shown by the Old Trafford faithful and acknowledged them for chanting his name throughout the game.

“I didn’t expect to score two goals; I expected only one. But it was an unbelievable welcome that this crowd gave me, he said.”

The Portuguese also emphasized his desire to attain great things with his current team.

“I belong to this club so I want to help the team to achieve good things – great things – and I’m looking forward to the next games,”said Ronaldo.

“I’m here to win; to help them to win. I think we have a fantastic team (with) great potential and we need to build up confidence and Manchester (United) needs to be where they deserve. We have to, step-by-step, win the Premier League.”

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is also well known for his winning mentality and his personal desire to win trophies and that is another thing that he brings to this United side.

“We have huge potential, we have fantastic players, (a) good coach, we have a good team, and we need to build up the mentality to win the Premier League and even the Champions League so I’m here to help the team and I think we have the 11 that’ll play and we have players on the bench that can help as well so, as I told you, we have a good team and the spirit is there.”

Also speaking after the game, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer applauded Ronaldo’s goal-scoring ability.

“You’ve got to be there to score the goals and he knows that where the goals are getting scored. There’s not many in the world that have scored more goals than him so (I am) very pleased with him,” he said.

The Old Trafford faithful will be hoping that this love story between them and Ronaldo will end happily ever after. In the next chapter, Ronaldo, along with Solksjaer’s United side, will travel to Stade de Suisse to kick off their Champions League campaign against Swiss team, Young Boys on Tuesday, September 14.

The current version of Cristiano Ronaldo is quite different to the one that left United in 2009. What Manchester United and the entire premier league world received is the finished article: the complete forward.

Belgian international and former Inter Milan striker, Romelu Lukaku also netted twice for Chelsea on his return to Stamford Bridge – helping the Blues to a 3-0 win over Aston Villa on Saturday, September 11.

Lukaku said he was very delighted with the three points. He also added that he was very emotional about scoring his first goal at Stamford Bridge.

“I just waited like since I was eleven years old for this. So it’s great – I enjoyed the moment.”

Despite Chelsea’s attacking prowess, the Belgian commended their defence who put in a tough shift to maintain a clean sheet.

“The defence is maybe the base of our success. The defence is doing an incredible job and then from there we tried to build confidence.”

Chelsea fans will be optimistic about winning trophies this season with Lukaku leading their forward line.

Premier League Matchday 4 results:

Saturday

Crystal Palace 3 – 0 Tottenham

Leicester City 0 – 1 Manchester City

Brentford 0 – 1 Brighton Hove Albion

Watford 0 – 2 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester United 4 – 1 Newcastle United

Arsenal 1 – 0 Norwich City

Southampton 0 – 0 West Ham United

Chelsea 3 – 0 Aston Villa

Sunday

Leeds 0 – 3 Liverpool

Monday

Everton 3 – 1 Burnley

Story by Junaid Benjamin

Photo courtesy Jakub Mularski (Pixabay)