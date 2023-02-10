ICC T20 Women’s World Cup

Share this article

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

The Western Cape Government’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport are overjoyed that the Cape Town are one of the host cities of the ICC Women’s T20 World cup which starts today, Friday 10 at Newlands. This tournament is expected to be one of many major sporting events that will be hosted in the province.

The opening and final matches will take place at the Newlands. The provincial department of Cultural Affairs and Sport stated they have donated funding to guarantee that the province will deliver this top-notch event. The department expects to see large crowds coming out to support the event at both Newlands and Boland Park in Paarl.

Minister of Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport, Anroux Marias says, “It is a very exciting time for women’s sport in our country. Our female professional athletes are inspirational to girls across the province as they show that sport offers international platforms and opportunities for success. I know our Momentum Proteas, under the leadership of captain Sune Luus, will do us proud and we will be there in full support.”

Furthermore, the minister has also wished the Momentum Proteas luck as they get ready to start their campaign against Sri Lanka.

The Department announced that it will continue working on establishing the Western Cape as the country’s cultural and sporting capital, as it tries to bring in more international cultural and sporting events.

Photo VOCfm