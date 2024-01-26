ICJ set to rule on SA’s Israel genocide case on Friday

Share this article

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is expected to rule on South Africa’s Israel genocide case on Friday.

South Africa has dragged Israel to the World Court accusing it of committing genocide in Gaza.

Almost 27 000 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip since Israel began the bombardment of Gaza, following the surprise attack by Hamas on October 7, last year, where 1 200 people were killed.

Israel has accused South Africa of relying on inaccurate information and it has vowed to dismantle Hamas.

The ICJ will deliver its ruling on South Africa’s request for provisional measures accusing Israel of violating the 1948 Genocide Convention in Gaza.

Pretoria also requested the Court to indicate measures in order to protect against further, severe, and irreparable harm to the rights of the Palestinian people under the Genocide Convention and to ensure Israel’s compliance with its obligations under the Genocide Convention not to engage in genocide, and to prevent and to punish genocide.

Israel has defended itself saying they want to weaken Hamas.

South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Naledi Pandor, leads the country’s delegation in The Hague, Netherlands.

The matter will be heard at 14:00 South African time.

Source: SABC News