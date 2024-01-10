ICJ should consider destroyed buildings as ‘evidence of genocide’ in Gaza: UN envoy

The Maldives, Namibia and Pakistan have joined the list of countries expressing support for the genocide case filed against Israel by South Africa at the ICJ.

The three countries each expressed their support for the case in speeches delivered during a UN General Assembly session on Tuesday.

Namibia’s Ambassador Neville Gertze told the UN that his country “welcomes and supports” South Africa’s case. “Namibia both identifies and aligns with the arguments put forward by South Africa,” Gertze said.

Other countries that have already expressed support for the case include Bolivia, Jordan, Malaysia and Turkey.

The ICJ will hold hearings to consider provisional measures on Thursday and Friday this week.