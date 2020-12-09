IEC confident by-elections will run smoothly on Wednesday

Share this article

















The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) says it is confident that Wednesday’s by-elections taking place in 24 wards across the country will go well, based on the smooth running of Tuesday’s special voting.

Electoral Commission officials have fanned out across the country to take care of the 6 000 voters that applied for special votes, with 3 000 voters visited at their homes and the other 3 000 visiting voting stations.

Wednesday’s by-elections, which will affect nearly 172 000 certified voters, will be contested by 77 candidates. The 77 will be representing 14 political parties along with 18 independent candidates.

IEC Deputy CEO, Mawethu Mosery, says there were no reports of difficulties throughout the day.

“We are appreciating that the community is accepting them in the manner that they are in and we have no report of difficulties throughout the day so the special votes are proceeding well but also they become a dry run for our logistics for the voting day and to the extent that we were able to be operational in all the 118 voting stations on schedule today (Tuesday), we are confident that tomorrow’s (Wednesday’s) logistically should not be a major problem.”

Source: SABC News