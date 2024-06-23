IEC Deputy Chairperson’s case postponed

Share this article

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says the case of the Deputy Chairperson of the Electoral Commission Nomsa Masuku has been postponed to give the state sufficient time to apprehend the outstanding suspect.

Masuku will be back in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting in Palm Ridge on September the fourth.

She was released on bail of R20 000 on Friday. Masuku is facing charges of theft, fraud and money laundering between the period of December 2012 and March 2013 when she was working for Standard Bank.

NPA Spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane says, “The charges relate to the time when Masuku was the head of Standard Bank’s Corporate Social Programme, where in the state alleges that between the period of December 2012 and March 2013, R800 000 was transferred to the account of a second suspect without any authority. Furthermore, Masuku awarded bursaries to ineligible beneficiaries allegedly using the funds from the Adopt A School Scholarship Trust.”

Source: SABC

Image: Nthati Moloi