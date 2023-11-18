IEC encourages South Africans to register to vote

Share this article

The Electoral Commission is on a voter registration drive this weekend to encourage all South Africans to register to vote.

South Africans who are eighteen and older, including the homeless, who have not registered to vote, are urged to do so. Stations around the country will open from eight o’clock until five o’clock in the evening this weekend.

To date, just over one million transactions have been processed through the IEC’s Voter Portal, of which over 400 000 are new registrations.

The majority of new registrations are young people between the ages of 20 and 25.

Meanwhile, the IEC in the Eastern Cape says all systems go for voter registration weekend, despite threats of unrest by some disgruntled communities over service delivery-related issues.

The province has four thousand, eight hundred and sixty-eight registration stations.

The Commission’s Provincial Electoral Officer, Khayakazi Magudumana, has encouraged all eligible voters to come out in numbers for registration.

“We have received a few threats from communities that are actually planning to disrupt our processes tomorrow. The matter has been raised with SAPS and a security plan is in place, and they will be dealt with. We are appealing to you, this is your democracy, please register to vote.”

Source: SABC News