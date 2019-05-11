IEC expected to make official announcement on election results tonight

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) will officially announce the results of the 2019 general elections on Saturday evening at the national results operations centre in Tshwane.

There are just 42 of the more than 22,000 voting districts still to be captured.

The numbers place the ANC with a majority of 57%, down from previous years.

The Democratic Alliance certainly has some introspection to do. The blue party is down two percentage points to 20%.

However, the Economic Freedom Fighters grew significantly to 10%, thanks to nearly 700,000 more voters pledging their support for the red berets.

Further down the board, both the Inkatha Freedom Party and Freedom Front Plus increased their share of support.

Source: EWN

Meanwhile, Twenty-seven parties have served the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) with lawyer’s letter.

The parties demand the IEC appoints an independent auditor by 11am or they would interdict the release of the results.

A total of 35 smaller parties walked out of an IEC meeting on Friday, disputing the election process.

This follows among other issues, reports that some people voted twice. The IEC has said there was no evidence of double voting.

IEC commissioner Mosotho Moepya said this despite 20 arrests for electoral fraud.

The IEC said some of those who were arrested didn’t vote at all.

Source: eNCA

