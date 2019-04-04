IEC receives objections to 53 candidates, majority from ANC

The Independent Electoral Commission has received objections to 53 candidates affecting nine political parties contesting the polls on 8 May.

Tuesday was the cut-off date for objections and the commission has since written to all affected parties asking them to respond.

The ANC has the highest number of affected candidates.

The governing party’s list has been in the spotlight after people implicated in state capture were included in the list.

This has prompted the ANC elders to call on party members who are implicated in any wrongdoing to voluntarily remove their names from the lists of candidates to represent the ANC in Parliament and provincial legislatures after the elections.

The ANC has previously said it won’t remove names of individuals from its national list to the Independent Electoral Commission based on allegations.

However, ANC Deputy General Secretary Jessie Duarte on Tuesday said the party’s Integrity Committee has been asked to look at their candidate’s list processes.

