IEC receives over 1 million applications for special votes

Share this article

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) says it has received over a million applications of special votes since this morning, with the Eastern Cape having the highest with over 200 000.

Friday is the last day to submit applications for all special votes for this year’s National and Provincial Elections for home and voting station visits.

Registered South Africans have until 5pm to apply.

IEC CEO, Sy Mamabolo says special vote’s last minute rush are currently underway.

“Earlier this morning, we were doing 18 000 applications per minute and clearly people are interested and they do want to get the benefits of a special vote. The votes are solely for those who are unable to travel because their mobility is impaired.”

“Those people are entitled to be visited at home if they apply today and then the rest of us who are not able to be at the voting station on election day have an opportunity to apply to vote early on either the 27th/28th at the voting station where we are registered,” adds Mamabolo.

Source: SABC News