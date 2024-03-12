IEC set to certify voters’ roll on Tuesday

Share this article

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) is expected to certify its voter roll on Tuesday. More than 27.7 million eligible voters are on the voters’ roll. This is a record since the dawn of democracy.

The Electoral Commission will publish the certified list of voters and will then make it available at all of its offices in the provinces and municipalities.

The Chief Electoral Officer, Sy Mamabola was briefing the media in Centurion, Pretoria, on Monday on the latest developments as South Africans head to the polls on May 29.

“The certification follows the finalisation of objections by the commission on the provisional voters’ roll that was published for inspection on the 26th of February this year. Certification of the roll signifies confirmation of those citizens who are eligible to vote in the forthcoming election.”

“Electronic copies of the voters’ roll which contain the redacted identity numbers of voters in compliance with the Protection of Personal Information Act will be provided to all political parties and independent candidates who have qualified to contest the elections,” Mamabolo adds.

Source: SABC News