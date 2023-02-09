IFP seeks clarity from Police Minister over assassination claims

Share this article

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has sought clarity from Police Minister Bheki Cele and the State Security Agency regarding the assassination allegations that have been levelled against the party.

On Tuesday, the Economic freedom Fighters (EFF) released a statement in which it claimed that police had tipped it off that senior IFP leaders were plotting to assassinate its secretary-general, Marshall Dlamini.

The accusations follow a fallout between the two parties in KwaZulu-Natal last week due to a collapse of coalition talks at some of the province’s municipalities.

The IFP’s National Spokesperson, Mkhuleko Hlengwa, says the EFF’s allegations are unfounded.

“The minister was unaware of the allegations that are being made by the EFF. It therefore confirms that this is a moment of vindication but so that there’s credibility on this, the minister himself must come out and speak about this. That’s why we are calling on him to clarify the matter. As IFP, we knew the moment the EFF issued this statement that this was fabrication by the EFF. There’s no such that would warrant anyone to be assassinated, that’s not the character of the IFP.”

Source: SABC News