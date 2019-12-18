Ihata Shelter initiates stationery drive

Share this article

















As we are head into the final weeks of December, parents are looking to manage their financial budgets to avoid the stress of January. Parents will have to deal with the high costs of stationery and school uniforms, in a month considered to be financially taxing for many. It’s much harder on the parents that are unemployed or are living in shelter homes and cannot afford the basic needs, such as a book or a pencil.

It was this in mind that the Ihata shelter for abused women and children is initiating a stationary drive, to assist needy parents. The shelter, situated in Heideveld, allows women and children who are affected by domestic violence to seek safety and support.

“We try to get many women back to their families and try to get them together,” said Nuraan Osman, the managing director of the Ihata Shelter.

The Ihata Shelter has 45 women and 40 children to which there are three categories of children, namely 6 year olds, who are in the foundation phase, primary school children and high school learners.

Members of the public can help by donating stationery packages or even buying school clothes for the children.

The Ihata Shelter has urged donors to help the children get ready for school the day before school term commences and if needed, to alter their clothes to fit them perfectly.

To assist the organisation, contact Nuraan on 083 712 2703 or emai info@ihatashelter.org.za

