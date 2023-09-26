Imam Abdol Rakiep (Ta Tuan) grave granted heritage status

Share this article

By Aneeqa du Plessis

The heritage landscape in South Africa is transforming. This is according to the CEO of Heritage Western Cape (HWC) Michael Janse van Rensburg. He spoke at the heritage status plaque unveiling of Imam Abdol Rakiep’s gravesite at the AF1 Centere in Landsdowne last Friday. Imam Rakiep who lived between 1852 – 1924 managed to enforce the Muslim identity in the Cape of Goodhope over his 70 years of life.

Imam Rakiep was a progressive cleric who left behind a treasure trove of documents and was regarded as a trendsetter of his time. He was also known as Ta Tuan.

Family Representative, Mutaqqin Rakiep concurred that Ta Tuan was wise beyond his years.

“He was the youngest Imam that was appointed to a congregation. He was about 17-years-old. He was the grandson of Tuan Guru and was a student of Sheikh Abu Bakr Effendi. He eventually purchased a property in District Six and turned that site into a salaah khana (prayer facility) and madrassa (Islamic school),” explained Rakiep.

According to Rakiep, Ta Tuan’s inspiration was born out of the legacy of Tuan Guru. Imam Abdullah Kadi Abdus Salaam, Tuan Guru is probably the most prominent of the “Karamats” buried on the Tana Baru in Bo Kaap, Cape Town. He was a Prince from Tidore, a small island in eastern Indonesia.

“We are grateful for this initiative taken by the WCH. Atleast now there is role model that our youth can look up to. His life was about serving and now we as the family need to ensure we emulate his vision and continue his purpose,” added Rakiep.

Muslim Cemetery Board Representative Shaykh Muneer Abdrouf said he it is a step in the right direction honoring this Muslim icon.

“Within South Africa we have many icons that have done great contributions towards the Muslim community by sharing the message of Islam and one of these icons is Imam Abdol Rakiep. We commend the South African government for highlighting this historic figure,” said Abdrouf.

Western Cape Minister of Cultural Affairs and Sport Anroux Marais said she fully supported the idea of honouring Ta Tuan’s heritage.

“Many requests to have graves deemed heritage sites are received by HWC annually but very few are exceeded to. In the case if Imam Abdol Rakiep it is quite clear why his life and example were deemed significant enough to warrant the decision and I fully support it whole heartedly,” said Marais.

Photo: VOCfm