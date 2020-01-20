Imam Fasieg Adams reimburses some funds, legal action to continue

Share this article

















Fraud accused Imam Fasieg Adams still has a lengthy legal battle ahead of him, despite reimbursing the monies of several pilgrims.

Amid the height of scandals pertaining to the religious journey’s of hajj and Umrah, there have been several calls to regulate the industry.

At least seven would-be pilgrims from Cape Town have received the monies they gave Imam Fasieg Adams in 2019, for an umrah trip that never materialized.

His reimbursement of funds followed investigations into his dealings over the past few years, whereby he would take monies for umrah trips but would announce, shortly before departure, that something had happened that prevents them from travelling.

Jamiatul Ulama Western Cape is investigating Adams based on first-hand accounts.

Relieved pilgrim Najwa Levy is one of 10 people who were supposed to go on umrah between Mid December 2019 and January 2020. The group gave Adams at least R24 000 each.

“I can’t say shukr enough to Allah swt that our monies was paid in (to) me, Nariema Abrahams, Zarana (her parents and her son). By tomorrow (Tuesday) or Wednesday for the latest, it will be Fatima Hendricks, Galiema and Yagyah Abrahams,” said Levy.

Jamiatul Ulama Western Cape spokesperson Ihsaan Abrahams says that although monies have been reimbursed, the legal process will proceed as intended until all monies are returned.

“Due to the pressure we applied, Alghamdulilah, certain payments has been made. Imam Fasieg Adams has visited the two year old clients that he’s taken money from, the Patels. He paid them two years ago a R10 000, Allah shukr. Yesterday (Sunday) he paid them another R10 000. He has made the commitment and the promise -once again- of making a R10 000 payments every month until those particular amounts are paid up In Shaa Allah,” said Abrahams.

Levy was among the would-be pilgrims that had not wanted to speak to the media before allowing Adams time to pay back the monies owed. The grateful woman, along with those who were refunded, will not be testifying against Adams.

“Now, we need to clear Imam Fasieg’s name also because our monies was paid in. We also kept our amaana (undertaking/promise) towards him; it’s only fair,” said Levy.

Abrahams further encouraged other fraudulent Hajj and Umrah operators ‘who are under the impression that they got away’ to work towards paying their debts.

“We urge each and everyone to still come forward if there are any hajj and umrah tour agencies that have conned them in the past and who still owes them money,” appealed Abrahams.

The moulana thanked the TNK Legal team, led by lawyer Fazloodien Abrahams, ‘for doing a sterling job representing the oppressed masses in the Cape.’

The surprise turn of events comes ahead of a planned Indaba by the South African Travel Hajj and Umrah Operators Association (SATHOA) in April. According to a statement, the Indaba hopes to address the following concerns:

The general lack of knowledge of exactly how the system works

Which companies or individuals are authorized to sell Umrah packages

The issues pertaining to Government regulation or self-regulation here in South Africa.

An invitation has been extended to government, Islamic organisations, umrah operators (formal and informal), the legal fraternity and the public.

The proposed date is Saturday 18 April 2020, at the Country Manor in Boom Road, Philippi, Cape Town.

