Imam Haron Commemorative Youth Rugby Festival kicks off

The Imam Haron Commemorative Youth Rugby Festival hosted by Awqaf SA in partnership with Primrose Rugby Club and the Imam Haron Foundation kicks off today. The event marks 50 years since the killing of Imam Abdullah Haron and comes after several commemorative events and displays were held over the past 123 days – the number of days Imam Haron spent under police detention before his untimely death.

Many knew Imam Haron to be an avid sportsman, using sport as a means to promote social cohesion and justice in communities.

“This three-day commemorative rugby festival aims to promote the values the Imam stood for: social cohesion, social justice and using sport as a vehicle to achieve that within our particular context,” said deputy CEO of Awqaf SA, Mickaeel Collier. “What Imam did was break the barriers of racial, cultural and religious segregation and what is very important for us is to pay homage to and acknowledge the fact that by breaking down religious barriers, Imam Haron encouraged the Muslim community to move away from isolation – assisting in promoting non-racialism.” “The Imam guided the community, through sport, into playing an active role in social justice issues.”

The festival is expected to kick off later today with an opening ceremony at 6pm.

“It’s going to be a jampacked weekend with an exceptional display of rugby taking place. We expect crowds in excess of about 10 to 20 thousand people attending over the three-day period,” said Collier. “Attend and come and support the young rugby stars and commemorate the life and legacy of Imam Abdullah Haron.”

The Commemorative Youth Rugby Festival will take place at the Primrose Rugby and Cricket Fields in Loch Road, Claremont.

VOC

