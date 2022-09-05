Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Imam Haron death inquest to be heard in Nov, 53 years after demise

News, VOC NewsNo Comments
Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Ronald O. Lamola has ordered that the inquest into the detention and death of Apartheid activist, Imam Abdullah Haron be reopened.

The inquest is scheduled to take place in open court from the 7th to the 18th of November 2022.

This decision comes 53 years after the killing of Imam Haron whilst held in solitary confinement under the Apartheid terrorism act for 123 days.

The Imam Haron Foundation stated that they are working with the African Legal Firm Webber Wentzel (WW) to prove that the Security Branch of the South African police (SB) provided a false report which was deliberately doctored during the 1970 inquest.

The Haron family stated that they are hoping the inquest might finally reveal the truth and provide much needed closure.

VOC


