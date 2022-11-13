Imam Haron sustained fatal injuries that led to his death, says medical expert

Share this article

A medical expert has testified that late struggle activist – Imam Abdullah Haron – sustained fatal injuries that showed that he was physically assaulted.

The first week of an inquiry into the Islamic scholar’s death in detention wrapped up at the Western Cape high court on Friday.

The reopened inquiry, saw the late Imam Abdullah Haron’s two children, a projectile expert, and two medical experts take to the witness stand.

Forensic pathologist, Dr Steve Naidoo, has emphasised the injuries of the body do not correspond to the allegation of a fall.

“The death was in all probability due to the combination of severe systemic physiological stresses resulting from the injuries, with pre-existing coronary artery disease. The amount of force applied to the body to cause the injuries should be regarded as substantial.’’

Naidoo said most of the questions relating to Imam Haron’s death would have been clear if photo documentation of the autopsy was done.

“I think this is probably my biggest bugbear in this my Lord in that, probably all of the questions or most of the questions relating to the death of Imam could have been answered. It’s such as basic requirement.’’

The inquiry continues next week.