Impact of Eskom’s loadshedding on businesses, schools receives backlash

Members of the Portfolio Committee on Basic Education in Parliament say they are concerned about the impact of loadshedding on the final matric exams.

More than 800k candidates are currently writing exams which started on October 27 and ends on December 7., Eskom has requested the public to use electricity sparingly to help them reduce the power cuts.

Eskom spokesperson, Sikonathi Mantshantsha says although Stage 3 has been implemented until Friday, Stage 2 will still be necessary thereafter.

Meanwhile, Business Unity South Africa (BUSA) disagrees with the calls for Eskom’s Chief Executive Officer, André de Ruyter, to be fired.

This follows calls by the Black Business Council for the Eskom board and De Ruyter to step down amid the ongoing electricity blackouts in the country.

De Ruyter himself has said that changing leadership at the entity will not help with its current challenges.

BUSA says the resignation of top officials at Eskom could make things worse by creating a leadership and governance crisis at the state owned company.

VOC