IN QUOTES | Herman Mashaba’s resignation speech: ‘My pro-poor views have been ignored’

Herman Mashaba resigned as Johannesburg mayor on Monday. He cited Helen Zille’s election as the DA’s federal council chairperson as one of the reasons for his decision.

Before the announcement, Zille told eNCA on Monday that Mashaba had not spoken to her about his decision to resign. “I have learnt that he thinks that I have the power to terminate his mayoralty in Johannesburg. Now I don’t have any such power at all. The power of the federal executive of the DA is not to walk to governance all over the country and to say what may or may not happen.”

Mashaba also lamented opposition he had received from party members who did not share his “pro-poor” views.

Here’s his address in six quotes:

Zille is the problem

“The election of Helen Zille as federal council chairperson represents a victory for people in the DA who stand opposed to my beliefs and value system. I cannot reconcile myself with a group of people who believe that race is irrelevant in the discussion of inequality and poverty in SA in 2019.”

The poor are ignored

“I have stood in front of halls with upper-income Johannesburg residents who, without exception, understand the need to address the unsustainable inequality in our country. Despite this, some members of the DA caucus in Johannesburg have suggested that we prioritise the needs of suburban residents above providing dignity to those forgotten people who remain without basic services 25 years after the end of apartheid.”

I quit

“I will no longer serve as the DA councillor and therefore, I am required to resign as the executive mayor of Johannesburg. I’ve given this decision considerable thought and I’ve been tortured by the circumstances that have led me to this moment.”

I choose my country before the DA

“The events of this past weekend have left me at crossroads, where I can no longer ignore the internal dynamics in the DA and the continued attempts to undermine my pro-poor attempts in Johannesburg.”

Political coalition a success

“Our multiparty coalition in Johannesburg achieved enormous things in the past three years, against all odds. Different political parties have put aside their differences and found common ground in the interest of our residents.”

The city’s financial position has improved

“I’m pleased to be leaving the city in a significantly healthier financial position. We ended 2018/19 financial year with R5.3bn in cash reserves and a sinking fund valued at R7.2bn. This translates into 43 days’ worth of cash coverage.”

(SOURCE: TIMES LIVE)

