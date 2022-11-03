Inclusivity the key to disability rights

Share this article

As the Western Cape Department of Social Development mark the start of Disability Rights Awareness month, they call on citizens to do their part in removing the social, physical, and attitudinal barriers faced by persons with disabilities. Disability Rights Awareness Month is observed annually from 3 November until the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on 3 December.

“The key to upholding the rights of persons with disabilities begins with each of us viewing our daily activities through the lens of inclusivity and accessibility. The barriers faced by persons with disabilities are often imposed by society. Therefore, it is our responsibility to create environments that encourage inclusivity and integration,” says Western Cape Minister of Social Development, Sharna Fernandez.

The Department, in partnership with NPOs, provides support services to persons with

disabilities, which include:

• Disability awareness and educational programmes;

• Developmental supportive and therapeutic services (social work interventions):

counselling, support group programmes;

• Daycare programmes for adults and children with disabilities;

• Support programmes for families/caregivers; and

• Protective workshops services and residential care services.

During the 2021/22 financial year, 108 419 persons with disabilities, their family members and caregivers accessed DSD-funded NPO specialised support services. Minister Fernandez says that the needs of persons with disabilities must be taken into account at every stage of planning and implementation of projects and programmes by government, the private sector, and civil society. Accessibility to services, developmental and employment opportunities are key to the wellbeing and dignity of persons with disabilities.

“We must make room for the inclusion of the contributions of persons with disabilities not only for disability-related matters, but also in our day-to-day activities,” says Minister Fernandez.

Source: Western Cape Minister of Social Development

Photo: Pixabay