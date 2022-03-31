Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Increase in sexual offences committed by SA children- UP study

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

LOCAL

There has been a 22 percent increase in the number of sexual offences committed by children.

This is according to the latest research study by the Centre for Child Law based in the Faculty of Law at the University of Pretoria.

The Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit on the Garden Route says it is concerned by the number of juveniles involved in gender-based violence, following the arrest of 12 suspects in relation to sexual offences during a recent crime-tracing operation in which three suspects were minors.


Share this article
         
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.