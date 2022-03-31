Increase in sexual offences committed by SA children- UP study

Share this article

LOCAL

There has been a 22 percent increase in the number of sexual offences committed by children.

This is according to the latest research study by the Centre for Child Law based in the Faculty of Law at the University of Pretoria.

The Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit on the Garden Route says it is concerned by the number of juveniles involved in gender-based violence, following the arrest of 12 suspects in relation to sexual offences during a recent crime-tracing operation in which three suspects were minors.