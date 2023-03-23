Increases in Food prices

Share this article

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Thursday morning, Consumer Debt expert Moeshfieka Botha discussed the annual consumer inflation, which increased in February to almost 7% from 6.9% in January.

“Inflation is the rate at which prices of goods and services increase. The inflation is an increment in the price of goods and services over time due to the imbalance of demand and supply,” said Botha.

She stated that everything in South Africa is rising, not only inflation and as a result of increasing inflation, the repo rate will also increase. She further said that there is a possibility of the repo rate increasing by 50 basis points.

Earlier this year the South African Reserve Bank’s (SARB) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), increased the repo rate by 25 basis points, and will yet again increase the repo rate, which is expected to be announced next week.

According to Botha, consumers in South Africa are already struggling financially. South Africans not only have to deal with the rising inflation rate and increase in the repo rate but also the increase in the electricity tariff, which comes into effect from the 1st of April.

“My concern is that the rise in prices is in no way correlated to the rising increase in income. Our income is in no way being increased at the rate at which our expenditures are increasing, and that is concerning,” she said.

Botha said that people must look at their optional spending and choose between what they want and what they need. She further states that during the auspicious month of Ramadan, people want to make the best of it and tend to overspend on their retail store cards or credit cards. This could result in incurring further debt, and when the repo rate increases so will the instalments.

