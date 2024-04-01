Increases in SASSA grants take effect today

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

During the 2024 Budget Speech, Minister of Finance Mr. Enoch Godongwana announced an increase in the value of all government social grants in South Africa, effective today, April 1, 2024.

Older Persons, Disability, War Veterans, and Care Dependency Grants will see a total increase of R100. However, the actual increase for beneficiaries will only be R90 in April, with the remaining R10 increase to be implemented later in the year.

The Foster Child Grant will be increased by R50, raising the monthly amount to R1,180. The Child Support Grant will see a R20 increase, bringing the monthly amount to R530.

Beneficiaries receiving the Child Support Grant Top-Up will receive a total of R780 per month (R530 + R250).

In addition, the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant, also known as the R350 grant, will be increased in April, as announced separately by Minister Godongwana in March 2024.

Beneficiaries will now receive R370 per month, reflecting a R20, or 5.7%, increase from the previous amount.

