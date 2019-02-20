India demands Pakistan take ‘credible action’ over Kashmir attack

India has demanded that Pakistan take “credible and visible action” over a major suicide attack in Kashmir as it rebuffed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s offer of help in investigating the bombing.

“We demand Pakistan to stop misleading the international community and take credible and visible action against the perpetrators of Pulwama terrorist attack and other terrorists and terror groups operating from areas under their control,” a statement by the Indian foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

“It is a well-known fact that Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and its leader Masood Azhar are based in Pakistan. These should be sufficient proof for Pakistan to take action.”

India accuses Pakistan of supporting JeM, one of a host of rebel groups fighting the Indian presence in Kashmir. Islamabad, which banned the JeM in 2002, denies the charge.

“The Prime Minister of Pakistan has offered to investigate the matter if India provides proof. This is a lame excuse,” the Indian government’s statement said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Imran Khan said India had “levelled allegations against Pakistan without any evidence” after New Delhi accused its spy agency of involvement in last week’s deadly attack on security forces in the disputed region of Kashmir.

“You accused the Pakistani government without providing any evidence, or saying what Pakistan stands to gain from this,” Khan said in a recorded statement, adding that Islamabad was ready to cooperate with New Delhi on the Kashmir attack investigation.

More than 40 Indian soldiers were killed in the suicide attack in Pulwama district on Thursday, ratcheting up tensions with its rival Pakistan.

“I am offering: if you want any kind of investigations … we are ready,” Khan said.

“If you have any actionable intelligence, give it to us, I guarantee that we will take action. And we will take action not because of [external]pressure, but because these people would be enemies of Pakistan. If anyone is acting from Pakistani soil, they are harming us.”

(Souce: Aljazeera)

