Indian Cricket Legend Sachin Tendulkar tests positive for Covid-19

Indian Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar tested positive for Covid-19 last week and has since been admitted to a hospital. Tendulkar tweeted worryingly about his symptoms on Friday “as a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice” .

India has reported 81 466 new Covid cases and 469 deaths on Thursday , the highest spike since last year. The countries positive cases dropped significantly in January when less than 15 000 cases were reported. During the month of March a wave it India due to poor safety protocols implemented. Many of these cases had come from Mahrashtra, India where Sachin Tendulkar lives.

Tendulkar is globally known in cricket as “Master Blaster” he retired from cricket in 2013 and became the most prominent sports figure in India. Tendulkar also made history in December 2005 when he scored his record-breaking 35th century in Test play against Sri Lanka. A great accomplishment where he won in total of 125 tests and surpassed the prolific Indian run scored Sunil Gavaskar.

Sachin Tendulkar’s Cricket Stats:

Best Test batsman between January 1997 and December 2002

Bowling Style Right-arm Legbreak

Coach Ramakant Achrekar

Test Debut 15th November 1989 (PAK)

Tests 59

Runs 5705

Average 63.38

100s/50s 21/20

Source: Fatima Said