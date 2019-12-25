Indian man dresses up & claims to be ‘transitioning’ to convince court to drop harassment case

The unnamed suspect, who was accused of molesting a female colleague, came to the Delhi High Court wearing formal women’s attire, makeup, and a wig, and claimed he had identified as a woman since childhood, due to acute gender dysphoria. Therefore, he told the court, he could not have abused the victim who was like a “sister” to him.
The court, however, dismissed his plea to drop the case after it turned out the man lied that the complainant was ready to settle the matter. The 33-year-old victim, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, was brought to court in a wheel chair and refused any compromise. In addition, local media report, the suspect referred to himself as a male in an affidavit filed with the rejected motion.
