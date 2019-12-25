Voice of the Cape

From the news desk

Indian man dresses up & claims to be ‘transitioning’ to convince court to drop harassment case

International, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

In a bizarre attempt to convince the court he’d never even thought of sexually harassing his fellow “sister,” a New Delhi man dressed up as a woman and claimed to be in the process of transitioning into a female.

The unnamed suspect, who was accused of molesting a female colleague, came to the Delhi High Court wearing formal women’s attire, makeup, and a wig, and claimed he had identified as a woman since childhood, due to acute gender dysphoria. Therefore, he told the court, he could not have abused the victim who was like a “sister” to him.

ALSO ON RT.COM: Transgender sex pest loses big, estheticians not forced to wax ‘her’

The court, however, dismissed his plea to drop the case after it turned out the man lied that the complainant was ready to settle the matter. The 33-year-old victim, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, was brought to court in a wheel chair and refused any compromise. In addition, local media report, the suspect referred to himself as a male in an affidavit filed with the rejected motion.

ALSO ON RT.COM: Transgender women attack two men with sticks & chairs in India (VIDEO)

(SOURCE: RT)


Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.