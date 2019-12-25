Indian man dresses up & claims to be ‘transitioning’ to convince court to drop harassment case

In a bizarre attempt to convince the court he’d never even thought of sexually harassing his fellow “sister,” a New Delhi man dressed up as a woman and claimed to be in the process of transitioning into a female.

The unnamed suspect, who was accused of molesting a female colleague, came to the Delhi High Court wearing formal women’s attire, makeup, and a wig, and claimed he had identified as a woman since childhood, due to acute gender dysphoria. Therefore, he told the court, he could not have abused the victim who was like a “sister” to him.