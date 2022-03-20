Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Indigineous groups successfully halt Amazon construction in Salt River

The Western Cape high court has ruled in the favour of those opposing the ongoing Amazon construction at the River Club site in Observatory.

The global company recently fenced the site, where it begun developing its Africa headquarters. The court found that the construction threatened important and sacred heritage of the ‘First Nation Peoples’.

Judge Goliath ruled that all forms of construction be halted until all affected parties are adequately consulted with, and until a decision around the validity of the rezoning and environmental authorization is concluded.

High Commissioner of the Goringhaicona Khoi Khoin Indigenous Traditional Council, Tauriq Jenkins welcomed the recognition of the rights of indigenous people.

 

By Tauhierah Salie

VOC


