Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has paid homage to late former minister Dr Essop Pahad, who passed away at his Johannesburg home on Thursday morning.

Lesufi was part of a number of dignitaries who visited the Pahad home ahead of his funeral on Thursday afternoon.

Lesufi says Pahad played a pivotal role in shaping the South Africa of today, despite the many challenges the country’s still facing.

Source: SABC News

Image GCIS