Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Informal settlement residents will seek alternative means of getting services: Malema

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says residents in informal settlements will seek alternative means of getting services instead of waiting for municipalities.

He was addressing the Mooidraai community in the Metsimaholo Local Municipality in the Free State on Sunday.

He says communities must have electricity as a form of security.

Malema has rejected integrated development planning, saying communities need electricity urgently.

“The reason why we’re going to have illegal connections is because we are desperately looking for electricity. We want electricity as in yesterday because electricity cannot be postponed. When we have electricity, we are saving our women, we are saving our children because they are all victims of criminals. Electricity is not a luxury, electricity is security.”

In the video below, EFF continues with its election campaign in the Free State: 

Land occupancy 

Malema has encouraged the Mooidraai residents to continue occupying the land in the area.

Malema says the area belongs to the residents.

Last year, the party encouraged residents in the area to occupy a municipal farm, saying it would provide services to them should it be elected in the 2021 Local Government Elections.

The Metsimaholo Local Municipality’s court bid to evict the families failed.

Malema has promised decent housing and services to those who are without ablution facilities.

“We will never let go of this place. It belongs to us. Our children’s homes are here. Every house must have a flushing toilet. If it doesn’t have a flushing toilet, it’s not a proper house. They said we are equal after 1994. They are turning us into animals. We are no different from animals. We must be different from animals because we are human beings. We must be treated with respect and respect means a flushing toilet,” says Malema.

Source: SABC

 


Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.