Informal traders allowed to resume business as government relaxes lockdown laws

Government has relaxed some lockdown regulations, such as the re-opening of spaza shops, including informal food traders.

Close relatives of deceased persons are now also allowed to travel between provinces to attend funerals.

Night vigils are still not permitted. No more than 50 people are allowed to attend a funeral. This number excludes the undertakers.

Cooperative Governance Minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma made the announcement at a media briefing of the National Command Council in Pretoria.

Dlamini-Zuma says the spaza shop traders must obtain a permit from their local councillor or municipality.

“Spaza shops were supposed to be open but for some reason some were asked to close. So we just clarifying that all Spaza shops should be opened. Now we have included informal food traders. They must just get a permit from their councillor or their municipality and they are free to trade.”

At the same time, South Africa’s coronavirus cases have increased to 1 462.

The statistics released by the Department of Health reveal that the Western Cape has recorded the most increased number of cases, with 27 more infections.

KwaZulu-Natal follows with 20 more cases.

The data shows that there has been a total increase of 82 cases since Wednesday’s statistics update.

The Department says they are waiting for clarity on reports of two more deaths. Currently, the death toll remains at five.

Source: SABCNews

