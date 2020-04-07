Informal traders call on government to provide relief amid lockdown

Share this article

















A group of organisations representing informal traders has called on government to provide relief and financial assistance to workers during the lockdown period.

The grouping also includes domestic workers, farmworkers and sex workers. Dr Basani Baloyi, of Inequality Lead, says they have written to President Cyril Ramaphosa and have drawn up a petition.

She says they’ve also launched a digital campaign.

“Most of them work on the basis of a no work no pay and we are saying that government has really overlooked them in terms of constricting the lockdown. And what we are calling for is some kind of relief, financial relief that goes to them. That’s not only for business but also for informal and domestic workers.”

Meanwhile, Small Business Development Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says her department has received over 2000 applications from small businesses for financial relief since the launch of the system.

Ntshavheni says 81 000 Small, Medium and Micro-sized Enterprises have registered on her department’s database for assistance during the lockdown period which has serious implications on small businesses.

The Department of Small Business Development has recorded a total of 81 000 SMMEs who have registered on the database since the opening of the registration. However, this does not translate into an application for funding.

President of the South African Informal Traders Alliance Rosheda Muller says municipalities are not issuing permits for informal food traders.

She wrote the following letter to the Mayor over the weekend:

