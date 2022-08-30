Information regulator summonses SAPS to explain leak of Krugersdorp rape victims’ details

Share this article

LOCAL

The information regulator has summonsed to the SA Police Service (SAPS) to explain the alleged leak of personal information about the Krugersdorp rape victims.

The regulator said information about the eight women raped by a mob in West Village, Krugersdorp, in July — including their names, ages, home addresses, and the nature of the violations against them — had been shared via WhatsApp after allegedly being leaked by police officials.

It wants to know who leaked the information, the identity of those to whom it was sent and who circulated the message beyond the original group. It is also demanding to know if the data was shared on any other platform.

Police were given a deadline of August 15 but this was extended to August 24 after they requested more time. However, they only furnished information for one of the items in the information notice, saying they would provide the other responses once they finalised their investigation. They did not indicate when this would be.

The regulator said the SAPS’ response was inadequate.

“We do not take kindly to the non-responsiveness or inadequate responses to issued information notices by responsible parties, because this interferes with the regulator’s ability to conduct investigations into reported matters or those initiated by us. This has a serious indictment for the regulator to provide necessary recourse to the victims of whom the right to privacy was possibly violated,” said Adv Pansy Tlakula, the regulator’s chairperson.

Source: TimesLIVE