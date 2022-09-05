Inquest into the death of Imam Abdullah Haron set to reopen

Share this article

By: Ebraheem Fredericks

Justice at last.

It has been nearly 53 years since the killing of Imam Abdullah Haron while he was held in Solitary Confinement under the Apartheid Regime’s Terrorism Act for 123 days. In 1970 the Apartheid Regime held an inquest into Haron’s death based on reports from medical experts and witnesses. That court determined that Haron had 26 bruises on his body and that his death was the result of “falling down a set of stairs’’ and that no one can be held responsible for the Imam’s death.

This has haunted the Haron family for decades, knowing that the man they loved and who had been an instrumental pillar in the community would never get the justice he deserved and that the circumstances of his death would always remain a mystery.

This however might no longer be the case, as the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Mr Ronald O. Lamola has ordered that the inquest into the detention and death of the apartheid activist, be reopened with the Inquest to take place in an open court from the 7th to the 18th of November.

Fatiema Haroen-Masoet who was six when her father died spoke to Goolam Fakier on the VOC Breakfast Show about what the reopening of the Inquiry means to her family.

“Our family welcomes the news, and we hope that it might bring us some closure as we have been living with this injustice for most of our lives.’’

She explained that it is important to seek justice no matter how much time has passed because we, the living need to set a precedent and ensure that no apartheid atrocities ever happen again in the future.

“We want the Magistrates ruling of 1970 to be overturned,’’ she said. “We have to deal with exactly how he died and how the bruises came to be.’’

Haron-Masoet was very young when her father died but she learned about the strong personality, love and character her father had from her family and her father’s close friends who all shared in his belief of community and justice for all.

“He gave a voice to the voiceless,’’ she explained. “He worked with a British Sweets Company; Rowntrees that gave him the opportunity to go into the townships like Langa, Gugulethu and Nyanga where he could assist families with food stipends and ensure that the wellbeing of families was taken care of.’’

Haroen-Masoet stated that all her family wants from this inquest is the truth and justice for their father.

