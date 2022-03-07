Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

‘Instead of fixing potholes?’- SA reacts to Mbalula’s ‘trip’ to Ukraine

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula’s cryptic post about his “trip” to Ukraine has left social media abuzz with reactions.

The minister, without any context, shared that he had “just landed in Ukraine”.

The cryptic tweet came as social media users debated SA’s response to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Mbalula also retweeted a statement by the Russian embassy in SA claiming it had received “a great number of letters of solidarity from South Africans”.

The retweet raised eyebrows in some quarters.

Attempts to get comment from the minister and his ministry on the tweet were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. Any response will be included once received.

However, speaking to News24, ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said: “I suspect he has been hacked.”

The minister is set to conduct an oversight visit to driving licence testing centres in Gauteng on Monday.

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions to his tweet:

Source: TimesLive


Share this article
         
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.