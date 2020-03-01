Inter-ministerial committee on coronavirus to brief media

Share this article

















The inter-ministerial committee on coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in South Africa will brief the media at the OR Tambo International airport on Sunday morning.

The purpose of the briefing is to inform the public on the repatriation and quarantine of citizens from Wuhan in China.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that 132 South Africans in China will be brought home following the outbreak of coronavirus. The National Defence Force will lead an operation to bring back the SA citizens who want to come back home.

It is estimated that there are 199 South Africans citizens in Wuhan as per the latest consolidated list from the Department of International Relations and Cooperation.

At this stage, 132 of them have expressed the desire to be repatriated. These compatriots are currently living under lockdown conditions following the outbreak of the #corona virus.

Two South Africans tested positive for the coronavirus after working on a Japanese cruise ship. The South African government says the two will remain in Japan until their health improves.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation says although South Africa’s readiness to deal with the coronavirus is adequate, the risk of the infection reaching the country is high and therefore it is classed as a priority-one country, along with14 other countries on the African continent. This is due to the high level of travel in and out of South Africa.

The WHO is offering urgent support in certain areas regarding preparations to deal with the coronavirus. The WHO in Africa says it has been assessing the continent’s preparedness.

CONFIRMED CASES IN AFRICA

Globally, close to 86 000 people have been infected in over 50 countries and almost 3 000 people have died from coronavirus – the vast majority in China.

On the African continent, cases have been confirmed in Egypt, Nigeria, and Algeria.

Dr. Mary Stephens a technical officer at the WHO regional office for Africa says, “The main criterion for categorisation is the volume of travellers from affected areas. The risks of importation of coronavirus to these countries because of the travel it is likely that people who come into these countries importing the disease. For readiness we did an initial assessment and all countries submitted their checklist and we have looked at all the areas of response and we are targeting support based on those assessments and areas of response and also the need in countries.”

The World Health Organisation in Africa has called on people to look out for information on how to deal with the outbreak of COVID 19 in their areas.

It says locals should be well informed on the virus to curb the spread of rumours and misinformation.

