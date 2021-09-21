International and Domestic arrivals increase at CTIA

Share this article

















The international passenger terminal at the Cape Town International Airport has reported the highest monthly recovery percentage since the reopening of international travel in October last year.

It currently sits at 24-percent of the 2019 levels. Domestic passenger numbers stand at 49-percent of the levels of 2019, for the period between 1 and 12 September.

According to the airport’s acting general manager, Mark Maclean, they are pleased with the renewed growth as travel restrictions are eased and they will continue to focus on health and safety.

