International Relations responds to concerns over corruption in SA

The Department of International Relations says it appreciates the concerns that some Western countries have raised about corruption in South Africa but adds that established diplomatic protocol should have been followed.

The United States (US), United Kingdom (UK), Netherlands, Germany and Switzerland, through their diplomatic heads in South Africa, wrote directly to President Cyril Ramaphosa telling him to act against corruption.

In recent weeks, former BOSASA employees that have testified before the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture in Parktown, Johannesburg have implicated government officials in corruption with the company.

The Minister of International Relations, Lindiwe Sisulu will meet with the representatives of the five countries on Monday. International Relations spokesperson, Ndivhuwo Mabaya, says they are concerned about the five countries’ departure from established diplomatic protocol.

“They are welcome to be concerned about corruption. They are welcome to be concerned about any other issue that has been raised by investors, but all we are saying is that there is protocol. They write also to other departments and to other ministers. They write to a number organisation. These are issues that have been raised by our own organisations in South Africa, Business Unity, labour and non-governmental organisations. We all know that the South African government is attending to all of them,” says Mabaya.

Associate Editor of the Daily Maverick, Brooks Spector, says the countries appear to be channelling the feelings of their respective chambers of commerce on corruption in South Africa.

[source: SABCNews]

