Internet services in Gaza cut off, says Palestinian telecom provider

Communications and internet services in the Gaza Strip were completely cut off on Friday evening amid heavy Israeli bombing of feeder lines, towers and networks, a service provider said, Anadolu Agency reports.

Ooredoo Palestine, a mobile network operator in the West Bank, also said in a separate statement that its cell phone services were completely cut off from the Gaza Strip as of Friday evening.

According to sources in the Palestinian Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, there was a sudden halt in services from the Gaza Strip, with reason unknown yet.

Meanwhile, the Palestine Red Crescent Society said on Friday that it had “completely” lost contact with the operations room in the Gaza Strip and with all its crew members working there.

Source Middle East Monitor