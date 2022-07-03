Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Interpol arrests suspect for swindling US citizens millions of dollars

Interpol South Africa has arrested James Junior Aliyu (28) who is believed to be part of a cyber-crime ring involved in phishing, internet scams and money laundering.

Aliyu was arrested at an upmarket estate in Sandton, Johannesburg, earlier this week following a take-down operation.

Gauteng Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe says members from the Interpol National Crime Bureau (NCB) in Pretoria with the assistance of members of the SAPS Gauteng Highway Patrol Unit swooped in on the upmarket estate where they arrest the suspect.

His arrest follows a widespread investigation involving law enforcement authorities from South Africa (SA) and the United States of America (USA). The cyber-crime suspect has been conducting his criminal activities from South Africa. He is accused of swindling dozens of US citizens millions in dollars through email and text messages.

Millions of dollars swindled

Mathe adds, “…Authorities in the USA, where the investigation originated and where most of his alleged victims are based, have applied for his extradition. The suspect appeared before the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on the same day of his arrest and the matter has been remanded to 05 July 2022.”

Source: SABC


