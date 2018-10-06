Interpol makes official request to China for info on missing president

Interpol has officially asked Chinese authorities to provide information on the international police organization’s missing president, Meng Hongwei.

Meng’s family lost touch with him after he travelled from France, where the police body is based, to China, one week ago. French prosecutors said Friday they had launched an investigation.

There has been no official comment from China on Meng’s whereabouts.

“Interpol has requested through official law enforcement channels clarification from China’s authorities on the status of Interpol President Meng Hongwei,” a statement said Saturday.

“Interpol’s general secretariat looks forward to an official response from China’s authorities to address concerns over the president’s well-being.”

Meng, a vice minister of public security in China, was elected president of Interpol in 2016 and is due to serve until 2020, according to the organization’s website.

As president, he chairs Interpol’s executive committee, elected by member states, and is in charge of ensuring that the organization complies with decisions of the committee and the annual general assembly.

