Interviews for two Constitutional Court vacancies begin on Monday

Local, News
Locals

Interviews for two vacancies in the Constitutional Court begin on Monday and are scheduled for the rest of the week.

This is the second batch of interviews after the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) criticised the initial process.

After threatening legal action, it reached an agreement with the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to launch a fresh interview process.

Seven candidates have been shortlisted: Advocate Alan Christopher Dodson SC, Judge Fayeeza Kathree-Setiloane, Judge Jody Kollapen, Judge Rammaka Mathopo, Judge Mahube Molemela, Judge David Unterhalter and Judge Bashier Vally.

The video below is on the interviews:

SABCNews

Photo: sourced (Pixabay)


