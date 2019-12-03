Investigation exonerates Stellenbosch University Rector

Share this article

















An independent investigation has exonerated the Rector of Stellenbosch University (SU), Professor Wim de Villiers, of attempting to interfere in the Constitutional Court litigation related to the University’s 2016 Language Policy by trying to convince Justice Edwin Cameron to accept the nomination for the election of the SU Chancellor.

The report of retired Judge Burton Fourie found that ‘there was no evidence to support a finding that the conduct of the rector constituted a serious violation of the law or serious misconduct’.

It was tabled on Monday at the last Council meeting of the year.

The council has accepted the report and has resolved that no further action will be taken against the rector.

De Villiers says the investigation has validated that he acted in good faith.

“Both the High court and the Constitutional court have now confirmed that our language policy is constitutionally justified, and an independent investigation has found that we did nothing wrong. We remain committed in using both English and Afrikaans as languages of inclusivity and multilingualism. The time has now come for everyone to now to accept this, so that we can get on with what we are here to do in the first place. Being the best possible university for everybody in our country.”

(SOURCE: SABC NEWS)

