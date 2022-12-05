Investigation launched after a man allegedly killed by pit bulls in North West

Share this article

North West police have confirmed that an inquest docket has been opened regarding an incident in which a man was mauled to death allegedly by pit bull dogs.

There have been a number of attacks by the breed of dog that have made headlines in recent weeks.

In the latest incident, police say the man was one of the patrons at a tavern in Mogwase. Unconfirmed reports say he fell asleep in the facility.

The reports say the owner was allegedly not aware that the man was still inside the tavern when he allegedly released the dogs and closed the tavern’s gates.

By-laws

Meanwhile, the Mangaung Metro in Bloemfontein says it will now ensure that its by-laws on domestic pets are adhered to.

The metro’s deputy mayor Mapaseka Mothibi-Nkoane paid a visit to the family of the boy who was mauled by a pit bull in Vista Park. Mothibi-Nkoane has also made a call to residents to surrender their pit bulls as they pose a danger to the community.

“As the municipality, we are very upset. We are highly concerned about what is happening in our community, especially these vicious dogs which people are keeping. When they know that they are not supposed to be among our people. And as from tomorrow [Monday] we are going to enforce our by-laws,” adds Mothibi-Nkoane.

Calls for castration, sterilisation of pitbull dogs

The Sizwe Kupelo Foundation is calling for the castration and sterilisation of all pitbull dogs in the country.

This is to prevent the future existence of what it calls the vicious breed.

Ten-year-old Storm Nuku was also killed by his family’s two pit bulls a couple of weeks ago in Gqeberha.

Source: SABC News