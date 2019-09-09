Investigation reveals Post Office knew about Mrwetyana murder accused criminal record

CAPE TOWN – An internal Post Office investigation has revealed that the South African Post Office was informed about the criminal record of the man accused of raping and killing Uyinene Mrwetyana.

Preliminary results reveal the accused was appointed through a labour broker.

On being absorbed as a permanent staff member, he made a declaration that he had no criminal record.

In 2018, the Post Office took over social grants payments from the South African Social Security Agency.

Sassa undertook an investigation into all front-end staff.

The accused was identified as having previous criminal convictions, however, Post Office officials did not make this information available to the executive or the board.

The Post Office says it will immediately take corrective action to fix its processes.