Investigation underway after ENCA news crew robbed in Khayelitsha

An ENCA news crew has been robbed at gunpoint by four suspects at Site B, in Khayelitsha, while they were covering a story for the upcoming Local Government Elections.
ENCA reporter, Natalie Malgas,and her camera operator were robbed of their camera equipment and their cell phones. In a tweet, Malgas said she survived her “scariest day” on the job. She said they were safe now and were not harmed.
Western Cape Police spokesperson, Colonel, André Traut, says the robbery is being investigated:
“The circumstances surrounding an armed robbery in Bangiso Drive Site B Khayelitsha are under investigation following an incident where four suspects robbed a 32 year-old television reporter and her cameraman of camera and electronic equipment. They fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. Any person who can shed light on the matter, or who can assist police with our investigation is requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”
Source: SABC

