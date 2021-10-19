Investigation underway after ENCA news crew robbed in Khayelitsha

An ENCA news crew has been robbed at gunpoint by four suspects at Site B, in Khayelitsha, while they were covering a story for the upcoming Local Government Elections.

ENCA reporter, Natalie Malgas,and her camera operator were robbed of their camera equipment and their cell phones. In a tweet, Malgas said she survived her “scariest day” on the job. She said they were safe now and were not harmed.

Western Cape Police spokesperson, Colonel, André Traut, says the robbery is being investigated: