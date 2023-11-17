Investigations continue two months after killing of hufaath in Hanover Park

Share this article

It’s been two months since the murders of Haafith Umar Majiet, 25, and Haafith Tawfeeq Cummings, 23, rocked Hanover Park. Gang violence is an old-age problem in the Cape Flats area.

Speaking on VOC’s Breakfast show on Friday, Community Policing Forum (CPF) member Yaseen Johaar said investigations continue around the incident. This comes despite several pleas from community members to ensure the perpetrators are brought to book.

The pair were shot and killed in an alleged hijacking.

“We need to allow investigations to continue and from there see the outcomes of it,” explained Johaar briefly.

Moreover, following the more recent killing of a six-year-old boy in the area engagements with Area Based Teams (ABT) have increased. Johaar further stated that come December 1st various departments will visit the area and an initiative around Gender Based Violence (GBV) will be launched. He is hopeful the initiative will spark change.

VOC