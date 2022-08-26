Investigations underway after busses, City vehicle torched at Nyanga terminus

Share this article

LOCAL

The City of Cape Town says its law enforcement agencies are working closely with the South African Police Service to track down the persons responsible for the torching of several Golden Arrow buses and a City truck in Nyanga yesterday.

The City’s service vehicles have also been advised to withdraw from the area until the situation has been stabilised.

The vehicles were torched after a number of taxis in the area were impounded during a traffic compliance operation that the City conducted in the area. A driver was injured when his bus was set alight.

Members of the public have been advised to exercise caution when travelling through the area.

A Golden Arrow bus driver has been injured following the torching of several of the company’s buses, in Nyanga. Golden Arrow spokesperson, Bronwen Dyke-Beyer, says the driver was injured when one of the vehicles was set alight on the corner of Eisleben and Sheffield roads. Three other buses were also torched in Nyanga this morning. Dyke-Beyer has called on authorities to increase law enforcement, to ensure the of safety Golden Arrow passengers and its staff:

“In the first incident no injuries were reported, but in the second our driver suffered head injuries. Information available to us currently would seem to link this to a traffic operation in the area earlier today in which a number of taxis were impounded. This brazen violence is unacceptable, and we call on the authorities to fulfill their mandate to ensure the safety of our drivers and passengers.”

Source: SABC