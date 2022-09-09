Investigations underway after Lansdowne businessman fatally shot

Share this article

VOC

Tributes poured in for 40-year-old Khalid Parker, who was fatally shot outside his business in Lansdowne this morning. Police confirm that he was attacked by three armed men in Imam Haron road at 10am. According to eyewitnesses, the suspects were trying to kidnap Parker, and shot him when he tried to call for help. Police say he sustained a fatal gunshot to the head and was declared deceased by medical personal on scene. The unknown suspects remain at large and anyone with information is urged to contact investigating officer Detective Sergeant Amin Qolo on 073 018 1002 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. The tragic incident comes amid an increase in kidnapping cases in Cape Town in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, police are still searching for suspects after gruesome footage emerged of Bangladeshi businessman, Akter Pradhan. He was forced into a vehicle by armed suspects in Mitchells Plain on Friday, 26 August. A graphic video depicted the handcuffed 37-year-old pleading with an unknown person on the phone, for money to be brought. The visibly beaten man is seen blindfolded, with several open wounds on his torso. Police say there have been no new developments in either the kidnapping or extortion cases under investigation.