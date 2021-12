One man died in a house fire in Rocklands, Mitchells Plain in the early hours of this morning.

According to the City’s Fire and Rescue Services, crews from Mitchells Plain, Ottery and Belhar were dispatched to the scene and on arrival were informed that a person was unaccounted for which subsequently led officials to finding the deceased.

Spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse says the fire was extinguished shortly after and the scene was handed over to local police for further investigation.

VOC